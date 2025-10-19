Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after purchasing an additional 949,735,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,919 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,643,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,926,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $87.47.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.