Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $8.85 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,218 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after buying an additional 10,262,110 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after buying an additional 3,702,009 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after buying an additional 2,379,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,556,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $23.64 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

