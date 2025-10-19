Angeles Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Vistra Corp. $VST

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $1,104,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Trading Down 4.2%

Vistra stock opened at $201.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $4,595,809.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 282,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,817,700.37. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 590,228 shares of company stock valued at $121,653,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.31.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

