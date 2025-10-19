Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,926 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after buying an additional 3,421,606 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,640,000 after buying an additional 9,922,958 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,020,000 after buying an additional 1,983,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after buying an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.75.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

