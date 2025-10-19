Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 21 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 14,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $603.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $613.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $587.30 and a 200-day moving average of $540.73.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

