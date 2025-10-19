John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,873,000 after purchasing an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in Philip Morris International by 704.0% during the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in Philip Morris International by 80.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.
Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.3%
Philip Morris International stock opened at $158.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.40 and a 200-day moving average of $168.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.79%.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
Read More
