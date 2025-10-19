John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,873,000 after purchasing an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in Philip Morris International by 704.0% during the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in Philip Morris International by 80.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.3%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $158.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.40 and a 200-day moving average of $168.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.79%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.