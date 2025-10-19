Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Stock Position Lowered by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. HSBC set a $70.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Rothschild Redb raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $54.41 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $242.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

