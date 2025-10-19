DeDora Capital Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.25. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The firm has a market cap of $422.63 billion, a PE ratio of 593.85, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

