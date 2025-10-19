Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 413 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.34.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.21.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

