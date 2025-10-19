Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1897 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

