Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 419 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.0% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $484.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $294.68 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.15 and its 200 day moving average is $448.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,369,740. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,090 shares of company stock valued at $75,500,649. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research set a $460.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.95.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

