2,347 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Acquired by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 147.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $178.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.85, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.25. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $190.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

