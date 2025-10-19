Salomon & Ludwin LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $142.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.69.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

