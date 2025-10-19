3,455 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Acquired by Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc.

Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete Research raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

