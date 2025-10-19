126,600 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Acquired by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 126,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $39,495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $356.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

