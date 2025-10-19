Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 4,885 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in RTX by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,576,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:RTX opened at $158.04 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $170.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.20 and a 200 day moving average of $145.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

