Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $211.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.37.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

