RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $158.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $211.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $170.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.13.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

