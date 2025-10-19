Violich Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $294.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

