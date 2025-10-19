Goldstein Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 77.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 939.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,784 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 366.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,588,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,801 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $265,769,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 3.2%

Fiserv stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Fiserv from $188.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.11.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

