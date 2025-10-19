Chubb Limited $CB Holdings Lifted by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $268.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.09. The company has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

In other news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.28.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

