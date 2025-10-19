Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $520.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,386,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,540 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 10.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $520,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Embree Financial Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.