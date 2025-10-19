Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 69.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 72,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

