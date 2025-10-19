Wendell David Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2%

PFE stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.