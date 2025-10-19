Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after purchasing an additional 850,025 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 623,978 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after acquiring an additional 452,788 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective (up from $251.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $225.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.02. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

