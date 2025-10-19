Northern Capital Management Inc. Acquires 315 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $289.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.