Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after buying an additional 2,211,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Dbs Bank lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.54.

Tesla Stock Up 2.5%

TSLA stock opened at $439.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.60. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 253.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

