VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases Shares of 93,164 Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,624,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.9%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $803.53 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $935.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $760.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $753.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $765.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.12.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

