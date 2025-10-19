Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 30,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Semitam Bonam LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,482,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $588.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $593.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.17.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

