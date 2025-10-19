Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Acquired by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.64 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average of $175.82. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.