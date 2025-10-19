Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 587 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $218.92. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.