Kelman Lazarov Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $27,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of STIP opened at $103.45 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $103.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.90.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

