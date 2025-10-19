Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $66,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,228,000 after acquiring an additional 109,654 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,881,000 after acquiring an additional 271,661 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $478.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.26. The company has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $488.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

