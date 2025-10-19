John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $570,000 Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 61.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $4,430,802.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.3%

Amphenol stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $128.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

