Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2025

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISVFree Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 35.8%

DISV stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.