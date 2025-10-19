Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 35.8%

DISV stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.