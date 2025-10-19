BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 33 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 0.9% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $41,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Linde by 445.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 1.5%

Linde stock opened at $450.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $472.69 and a 200 day moving average of $464.07.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

