Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $603.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $613.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.73.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.