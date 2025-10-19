Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Sold by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after acquiring an additional 453,209 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,680,000 after buying an additional 129,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,213,000 after buying an additional 113,611 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,822,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,913,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,183,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,414,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

