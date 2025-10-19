JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Stock Holdings Lifted by Independence Asset Advisors LLC

Independence Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.5% of Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,736,908,000 after acquiring an additional 401,771,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,119,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,927,000 after buying an additional 772,858 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,911,000 after buying an additional 774,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,998,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

