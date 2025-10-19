Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

