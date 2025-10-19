Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,561 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,959.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $488,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586,329 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Comcast by 724.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,641 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $280,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.76.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $45.31.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Johnson & Johnson’s M&A Strategy Is the Real Story for Investors
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Tesla: Some Analysts Are Calling for A 30% Drop—Time to Panic?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Hedge Funds Flip on the Dollar—A Buy Signal for These 3 Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.