Sims Investment Management LLC Sells 53,443 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Sims Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,443 shares during the period. Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 512.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Bank AR raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.07.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

