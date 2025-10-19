Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 4,901 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Planned Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.32.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
