Flavin Financial Services Inc. Has $467,000 Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Flavin Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 448,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,581. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

