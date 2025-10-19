Aspiriant LLC Purchases Shares of 4,239 iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average of $109.90. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.