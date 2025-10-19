Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Acquired by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,043,000. Swmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 108,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 92,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $54.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

