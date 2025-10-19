Swmg LLC Sells 16,735 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Swmg LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,735 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.