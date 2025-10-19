Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Crux Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 2,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flavin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $356.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $322.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

