Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,996 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,881,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,751,000 after acquiring an additional 618,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,213,000 after acquiring an additional 330,701 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $244.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $282.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

