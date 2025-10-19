International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stock Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $280.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.73. The company has a market cap of $261.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $301.04.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.38.

Get Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.